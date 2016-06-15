Overview

Dr. Anthony Rousou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Rousou works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.