Dr. Anthony Rossi, DO

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Anthony Rossi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Rossi works at FAMILY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Plant City, FL with other offices in Valrico, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpoint - Plant City - Family & Internal Medicine
    1601 W Timberlane Dr Ste 300, Plant City, FL 33566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 708-1312
  2. 2
    Baycare Medical Group Inc
    2470 Bloomingdale Ave Ste 123, Valrico, FL 33596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 708-1312
  3. 3
    South Florida Baptist Hospital
    301 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 708-1312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Rossi, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811153737
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.