Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rossi Jr works at Peter J Pueltavan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Melanoma and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.