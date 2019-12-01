Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Peter J Pueltavan16 E 60Th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 888-6022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rossi takes time to explain all aspects of the diagnosis and management. He is extremely patient.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477714319
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rossi Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi Jr works at
Dr. Rossi Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Melanoma and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.