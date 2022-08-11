Overview

Dr. Anthony Roda-Renzelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Roda-Renzelli works at WVU Heart And Vascular Institute in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.