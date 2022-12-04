Overview

Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Shady Grove Ophthalmology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.