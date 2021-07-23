Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Hillcrest Hospital6801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-2542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rizzo is a great surgeon - and that is what people need to remember - he is a surgeon first - Dr. second. He is not going to put you on a regimen to magically fix your condition - if you are referred to him - you most likely have a serious issue that needs to be corrected surgically. One other thing I would like to note... I too have dealt with waiting for hours to see him (after driving two hours) and one time I was scheduled he wasn't even there - he was at the Chagrin location because that is where he is scheduled on Monday's - so that was the fault of the secretary who scheduled me. Dr. Rizzo does not have a lot of time to discuss your condition or even answer a ton of questions because C.C. over books his appointments (that's how many people ask for him.) There are days he see's upwards of 50 patients - this came straight from his nurse's mouth. C.C. needs to hire more vascular surgeons! Anyway, be thankful if you need a major surgery and your lucky enough to get Dr. Rizzo.
- Vascular Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245294248
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
