Dr. Anthony Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Rios, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Rios works at
Surgery Associates of North Texas - Flower Mound2281 Olympia Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (940) 253-4710Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surgery Associates of North Texas3322 Colorado Blvd Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 209-5554Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
He did my bypass surgery he's very good at what he does
About Dr. Anthony Rios, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194952911
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Ctr|Baylor University Medical Center
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard U
- Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Rios has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
