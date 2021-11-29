Overview

Dr. Anthony Rios, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Rios works at DFW Foot & Ankle in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.