Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Mason, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Rinaldi works at Rinaldi Orthodontics in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rinaldi Orthodontics
    6406 Thornberry Ct Ste 210, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 214-3623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Class II Malocclusion Correction Device Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 05, 2016
Dr. Rinaldi is outstanding. He is a super nice guy. His work is fantastic. You can tell he really cares about his patients. The office is beautifully decorated and we love his staff. My kids love it there and so do I. So glad we chose him!
Jamie in Loveland — Aug 05, 2016
Photo: Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS
About Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS

  • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
  • English
Education & Certifications

  • Ohio State University
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rinaldi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rinaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rinaldi works at Rinaldi Orthodontics in Mason, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rinaldi’s profile.

73 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinaldi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

