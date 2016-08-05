Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Mason, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Rinaldi Orthodontics6406 Thornberry Ct Ste 210, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 214-3623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rinaldi is outstanding. He is a super nice guy. His work is fantastic. You can tell he really cares about his patients. The office is beautifully decorated and we love his staff. My kids love it there and so do I. So glad we chose him!
About Dr. Anthony Rinaldi, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
