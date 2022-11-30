Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Rieder works at
Locations
Alliance ENT & Hearing Center2727I N Mayfair Rd Fl 2, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (414) 727-0910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieder?
Dr. Rieder was incredible! I've been to several doctors, and none have shown the compassion and understanding for my concerns like he has. I would highly recommend Dr. Rieder.
About Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710989090
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rieder works at
