Overview

Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Rieder works at Alliance ENT & Hearing Center in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.