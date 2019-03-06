Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Ricciardi works at
Locations
1
St. Rose Office3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 878-2455Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Docs8352 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-7287
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor..very professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Ricciardi for all your podiatry needs.
About Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1629087242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricciardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricciardi speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.