Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM

Podiatry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Ricciardi works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute Center for Spine and Brain Surgery in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Rose Office
    3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 (702) 878-2455
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Docs
    8352 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89113 (702) 851-7287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 06, 2019
    A great doctor..very professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Ricciardi for all your podiatry needs.
    Joanie in Henderson , NV — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM

    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1629087242
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Ricciardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

