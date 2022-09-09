See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Anthony Ricci, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Ricci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ricci works at Ocean State Asthma & Allergy Associates in East Greenwich, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean State Asthma and Allergy Associates LLC
    63 Cedar Ave Unit 7, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 885-5757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Office closed in February 2022 without notice. Patient for 23 years & always received top notch care for all family members. Hope all is well with Dr. Ricci
    Farewell Dr Ricci — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Ricci, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricci works at Ocean State Asthma & Allergy Associates in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Ricci’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

