Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for a consultation for my leg. My leg had been messed up badly by first a motorcycle accident then a botched surgery from a different doctor. He looks at it and said he could fix it. I feel very confident that he can and will do a great job on it. For now, I have other issue to address before I have the leg surgery. But when I am ready, I will have him do it.
About Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Russian Ilizarov Science Center for Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Arizona
