Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rhorer works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.
    3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 874-2040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
McMurray's Test
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture

McMurray's Test
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sternum Fracture
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2017
    Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548265606
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Russian Ilizarov Science Center for Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

