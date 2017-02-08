Overview

Dr. Anthony Rhorer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rhorer works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.