Dr. Anthony Rhodes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Rhodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedic Care Center175 Carew St Ste 250, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rhodes did my left knee surgery. Was professional, kind and knowledgeable. Would recommend him highly
About Dr. Anthony Rhodes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427043082
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
