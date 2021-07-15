Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reeve works at
Locations
Industrial Rehabilitation Clinic PC5110 San Francisco Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 797-7691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Reeve from another patient who had received PRP treatment from his practice. This followed a meniscus surgery from another Dr. which yielded no positive results. I wish I had done PRP with Dr. Reeve first and surgery as a last resort. Regardless the PRP with stem cells was the treatment that got me up and walking again.
About Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346354511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeve has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeve. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeve.
