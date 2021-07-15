See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Reeve works at Industrial Rehabilitation Clinc in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Industrial Rehabilitation Clinic PC
    5110 San Francisco Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 797-7691

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reeve?

Jul 15, 2021
I was referred to Dr Reeve from another patient who had received PRP treatment from his practice. This followed a meniscus surgery from another Dr. which yielded no positive results. I wish I had done PRP with Dr. Reeve first and surgery as a last resort. Regardless the PRP with stem cells was the treatment that got me up and walking again.
— Jul 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reeve to family and friends

Dr. Reeve's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reeve

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD.

About Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346354511
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reeve has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reeve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reeve works at Industrial Rehabilitation Clinc in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Reeve’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeve. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeve.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anthony Reeve, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.