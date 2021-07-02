Dr. Anthony Pucillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pucillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pucillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Pucillo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pucillo works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pucillo?
Dr. Pucillo is knowledgeable and kind. He listens to me and has compassion. He is an expert in his field and makes me feel like I’m in good hands.
About Dr. Anthony Pucillo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619970530
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center|Columbia-Presby Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pucillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pucillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pucillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pucillo works at
Dr. Pucillo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pucillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pucillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pucillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pucillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pucillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.