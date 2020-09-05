See All Hematologists in Mount Vernon, NY
Dr. Anthony Provenzano, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Provenzano, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Provenzano works at ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Multispecialty
    540 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Neutropenia
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Bronchitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erythropoietin Test
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Maternal Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Cancer Treatment Complications
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Colon Cancer
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lobular Carconima
Lyme Disease
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Telehealth visit was thorough and very timely. No long wait, and the appointment was not rushed at all. He listened and answered all my questions.
    CJ Reininga — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Provenzano, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1205995776
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hosp|Saint Vincent's Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
