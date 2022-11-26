Overview

Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pozzessere works at Asp Surgical LLC in Ramsey, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.