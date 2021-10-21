Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Pozun works at
Locations
-
1
CVC Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Modern Vascular Glendale11851 N 51st Ave Ste F140, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 362-3035Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pozun Cardiovascular Specialists PLLC6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 270, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 765-2800
-
4
Modern Vascular Surprise14733 W Mountain View Blvd Bldg F, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (602) 892-0917Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozun?
I've been a patient of his for the past 8 years and he has been great. He listens, advises and establishes pro active approaches to maintaining healthy heart and vascular systems.
About Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275580755
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Binghamton Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozun works at
Dr. Pozun has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.