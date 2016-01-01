See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dermatology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is a dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. Dr. Porter completed a residency at Med University Sc College Of Med. He currently practices at Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Porter is board certified in Dermatology.

    Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center
    1515 W Nasa Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 308-0659
    Premiere Medical Aesthetics
    6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 608-8160

Keloid Scar
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Healthfirst
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1013957133
  • Med University Sc College Of Med
  • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
  • Dermatology
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porter has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.