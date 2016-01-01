Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is a dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. Dr. Porter completed a residency at Med University Sc College Of Med. He currently practices at Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Porter is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center1515 W Nasa Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 308-0659
Premiere Medical Aesthetics6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 608-8160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Anthony Porter, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.