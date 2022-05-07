Dr. Anthony Picone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Picone, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Picone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 College Pkwy Ste 290, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 845-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picone?
Dr. Picone has been terrific about explaining his diagnoses, treatment, and opinions, and doing so in language that is easy to understand. I appreciate the time he takes ascertaining that I understand and am comfortable with what we are discussing, and that he completely answers my questions. Yes, there are often long waits, which can be frustrating and annoying. However, when he does see you, you have his complete attention.
About Dr. Anthony Picone, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1275597338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picone has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Picone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.