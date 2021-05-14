Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD
Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Maternity Center of Vermont4230 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (323) 846-7200
Maternity Center of Vermont5859 S VERMONT AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 753-2229
California Hospital Medical Center1401 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (323) 846-7200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dr. Pickett took me in at Dignity Health California hospital due to Pre-eclampsia. I had planned on a home birth VBAC and wanted to avoid being induced and also avoid a repeat C-section. He made me feel completely understood and was so caring. I only told him once about my wishes and then he did everything in his power to help me with my birth as I envisioned it as much as possible. I cannot thank him enough for making me feel safe and cared for in the hospital setting during a vulnerable time.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790836500
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
