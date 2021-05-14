See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Pickett works at Maternity Center of Vermont in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maternity Center of Vermont
    4230 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 846-7200
    Maternity Center of Vermont
    5859 S VERMONT AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 753-2229
    California Hospital Medical Center
    1401 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 846-7200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Pickett took me in at Dignity Health California hospital due to Pre-eclampsia. I had planned on a home birth VBAC and wanted to avoid being induced and also avoid a repeat C-section. He made me feel completely understood and was so caring. I only told him once about my wishes and then he did everything in his power to help me with my birth as I envisioned it as much as possible. I cannot thank him enough for making me feel safe and cared for in the hospital setting during a vulnerable time.
    Eva — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790836500
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickett works at Maternity Center of Vermont in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pickett’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

