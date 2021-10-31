Dr. Anthony Philips, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Philips, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anthony Philips, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Loveland, OH.
Dr. Philips works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia8944 Columbia Rd Ste 300, Loveland, OH 45140 Directions (513) 434-5280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philips?
Love Dr. Phillips and staff. Very knowledgeable and listens to my concerns. I trust his advice and recommendations.
About Dr. Anthony Philips, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902852932
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Philips using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Philips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
