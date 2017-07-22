Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Phan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Thong Phan MD Inc.1189 Swallow Ln Ste 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 526-3213
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Thank you! You'll never know how much it mean that you care. You are brave and a honorable man. Amazing doctor. THANK YOU!?????
About Dr. Anthony Phan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124207006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.