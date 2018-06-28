Dr. Anthony Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pham, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Pham, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Espiritus Spine and Pain Rehabilitation11799 Beechnut St Ste A, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (281) 575-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very high recommend. Always take care of patients professional. Takes time to explain to the patient understand the treatment needed. He cares about patient. All the staff in office are very excellent.
About Dr. Anthony Pham, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1215138714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.