Dr. Anthony Petro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Petro works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.