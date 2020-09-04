Dr. Anthony Petro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Petro, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Petro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Clinic Associates, PA501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 948-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petro did my adreanalectomy this week. It could not have gone better. He is an excellent surgeon in my opinion. I appreciate his transparency about his experience and the procedure. I can't thank him and his team enough!! Many thanks!!
About Dr. Anthony Petro, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Mississippi State University
