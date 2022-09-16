Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petraglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
Locations
Unity Neurosurgery2655 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr. Petraglia, to Anthony Dambra and the entire office staff, they are simply amazing. Dr. Petraglia tells you like it is. The first word that comes to my mind is confidence. He had me the moment he walked in. Everything was explained in it’s entirety without hesitation. The ultimate decision as to what direction to go in as yours as a patient. What impressed me the most was when he said “the decision is yours and you own it”. He perform surgery on me, and his workmanship is second to none. I saw Anthony Dambra today and he was just as amazing. He was thorough he explained everything and before I left he asked me twice if I had any questions. The staff, the minute you walk through the door are accommodating and you are greeted with a smile. I strongly recommend Dr. Petraglia and his office. As MC Hammer once said “can’t touch this”. They are the best!
About Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1043346398
Education & Certifications
- Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petraglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petraglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petraglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petraglia has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petraglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Petraglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petraglia.
