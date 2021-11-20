See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Petelin works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Wickenburg, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Sun Lakes, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates
    14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
    Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 519 Rose Lane
    519 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:30pm
    Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85028
    Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 160, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Nov 20, 2021
    Extremely capable MOHS Surgeon. Bedside manner is the best I have ever experienced.
    Steve Walker — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Petelin, MD

    Dermatology
    15 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1063668531
    Education & Certifications

    CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
