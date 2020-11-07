Dr. Anthony Perrin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Perrin, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Perrin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA.
Dr. Perrin works at
Locations
South Georgia Medical Center2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-4200
Jfk Medical Center5301 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (800) 967-2289
Horizon Family Medical Practice LLC1236 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Ste 108, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 774-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor delivered our son. I love this guy. He was so kind and knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Perrin.
About Dr. Anthony Perrin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124003546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.
