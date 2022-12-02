See All Dermatologists in Conroe, TX
Dermatology
4 (350)
18 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Perri, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Perri works at Perri Dermatology PLLC in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perri Dermatology PLLC
    4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 522-4966
    Perri Dermatology, PLLC
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 305, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 943-2749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shingles
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Warts
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Skin Disorders
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 350 ratings
    Patient Ratings (350)
    5 Star
    (261)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (58)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Awesome. always greets me by name and ask me my concerns, does his skin checks and leaves.
    Wayne Josey — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Perri, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003010687
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perri has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    350 patients have reviewed Dr. Perri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

