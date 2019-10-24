Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Tribeca Retina Specialist PC77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-3901Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plastic Surgery of Short Hills1046 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 379-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Nyack Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Had my procedure done with him at Elite Body Sculpture 4 weeks ago, now down time and excellent results. Saw a bad review about follow up, please make sure you ask those questions before the surgery, I was aware of only seeing him in the three month follow up. He texted me the day of the surgery and I look amazing after 4 weeks, I guess that's what reviews are for. Thank you Dr. Perkins!
About Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1720353725
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- McGill
- Bishop's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.