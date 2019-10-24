Overview

Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Eye & Ear Infirmary



Dr. Perkins works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Short Hills, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.