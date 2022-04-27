Overview

Dr. Anthony Patsy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Patsy works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.