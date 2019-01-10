Dr. Parrino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Parrino, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Parrino, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Parrino works at
Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
skilled, effective. Broke wrist in auto accident. Did a great job fixing it
About Dr. Anthony Parrino, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295053692
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Parrino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrino works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.