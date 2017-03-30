Overview

Dr. Anthony Parravani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Parravani works at WVU Medicine Endocrinology in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.