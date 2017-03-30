Dr. Anthony Parravani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parravani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Parravani, MD
Dr. Anthony Parravani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center.
Wvu Heart Institute600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-4855
- Grafton City Hospital
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Parravani cared for me after i got me first kidney transplant, he gave me wonderful advice too keep my kidney works for many years. i will never be able to thank him for all he has done for me and my wife.
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Parravani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parravani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parravani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parravani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parravani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parravani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parravani.
