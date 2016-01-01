Dr. Anthony Papadopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Papadopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Papadopoulos, MD is a dermatologist in Sparta, NJ. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Papadopoulos is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Associates of Sussex County PC1 Center St, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 729-3945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
About Dr. Anthony Papadopoulos, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1801852678
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Papadopoulos?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadopoulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papadopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papadopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papadopoulos has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papadopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papadopoulos speaks Greek.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.