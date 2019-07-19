See All Ophthalmologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Panariello works at Palisades Eye Associates in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and Elmwood Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palisade Eye Associates PC
    203 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 (201) 653-5722
    Palisade Eye
    727 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 558-1717
    Palisade Eye
    594 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 (201) 858-5722
    River Drive Surgery and Laser Center
    619 River Dr, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 (201) 703-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2019
    I didn't have to wait long to see the doctor. The appointment takes time because all the tests they perform, and of course, if you get drops in your eyes you need to wait for them. Dr. Panariello was very thorough in his exam. He showed me pictures to explain the tests, and answered all my questions. I used to see another doctor in that practice that moved away. I took my son there too and was seen by another doctor; but every time I noticed the professionalism and the care of all of them. Once I switched to another practice, and I came back, because I realized the attention was way better here. They haven't disappointed me yet.
    Maria Quinn — Jul 19, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1215036611
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
