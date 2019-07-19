Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panariello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Panariello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palisade Eye Associates PC203 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 653-5722
-
2
Palisade Eye727 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 558-1717
-
3
Palisade Eye594 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-5722
-
4
River Drive Surgery and Laser Center619 River Dr, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Directions (201) 703-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panariello?
I didn’t have to wait long to see the doctor. The appointment takes time because all the tests they perform, and of course, if you get drops in your eyes you need to wait for them. Dr. Panariello was very thorough in his exam. He showed me pictures to explain the tests, and answered all my questions. I used to see another doctor in that practice that moved away. I took my son there too and was seen by another doctor; but every time I noticed the professionalism and the care of all of them. Once I switched to another practice, and I came back, because I realized the attention was way better here. They haven’t disappointed me yet.
About Dr. Anthony Panariello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1215036611
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panariello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panariello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panariello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panariello works at
Dr. Panariello has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panariello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panariello speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Panariello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panariello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panariello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panariello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.