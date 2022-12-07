Overview

Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Panarelli works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Bronx, NY and Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.