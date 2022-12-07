Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Panarelli works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Hills Office10933 71st Rd Ste 2C, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-3366
-
2
Mark D Fromer MD PC1966 3Rd Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 534-1020
-
3
Manhattan Office550 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 832-9228
-
4
Fromer Eye Centers3130 Grand Concourse Ste 1J, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 741-3200
-
5
Pediatric Ophthalmology of New York30 E 40th St Rm 405, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 684-3980
- 6 1075 Central Park Ave Ste 403, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panarelli?
Dr. Panarelli's and his staff were extremely professional and used state the art equipment to assess the status of the issue and then evaluate treatment options. I highly recommend Dr. Panarelli.
About Dr. Anthony Panarelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518016807
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis Children's Hospital Of Washington University
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panarelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panarelli works at
Dr. Panarelli has seen patients for Exotropia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Panarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.