Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Paglia works at Atlantic Pain Management in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic Pain Management
    Atlantic Pain Management
21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180
(954) 458-1199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 11, 2022
    He is efficient, professional, knowledgeable and has a friendly approach to problems. I have been a patient for over ten years and his treatment has given me a more pain free life. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs help.
    Robert L. Weiner — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811925191
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Surgical Internship
    • New York Medical College
    • SUNY Stony Brook U
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paglia works at Atlantic Pain Management in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paglia’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Paglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

