Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Locations
Atlantic Pain Management21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 458-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is efficient, professional, knowledgeable and has a friendly approach to problems. I have been a patient for over ten years and his treatment has given me a more pain free life. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs help.
About Dr. Anthony Paglia, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811925191
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Surgical Internship
- New York Medical College
- SUNY Stony Brook U
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paglia speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Paglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paglia.
