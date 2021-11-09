Dr. Anthony Padula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Padula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Padula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Padula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern California Arthrts Ctr120 La Casa Via Ste 204, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 210-1050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padula?
I have been a patient of Dr. Padula since I was 15 years old. My mother has Rheumatoid Arthritis and recognized the signs in me quickly. After a year of debating with my pediatrician, I finally got a referral to see Dr. Padula, since he also treated my mother. He took me and my condition very seriously, and he was very reassuring. As an adult now, I look back thankful to be in the hands of such a competent and caring doctor when I was still just a scared kid who’s body was betraying her. I have been in remission with RA, all thanks to Dr. Padula and his treatment plan. He always listens to my concerns and runs tests to put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Anthony Padula, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235103813
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padula works at
Dr. Padula has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Padula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.