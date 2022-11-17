See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Pachelli works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs
    2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 724-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699753129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • Shriners Hosp Cripled Chdn
    Internship
    • Wesley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pachelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pachelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pachelli works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Pachelli’s profile.

    Dr. Pachelli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

