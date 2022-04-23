Overview

Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Owusu works at US Pain and Spine Institute in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, San Antonio, TX, Shavano Park, TX, The Woodlands, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.