Dr. Anthony Orio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Orio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Orio, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Orio works at
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orio?
Dr Orio was very professional took time to throughly explain my options and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Anthony Orio, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1821330176
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orio works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Orio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.