Overview

Dr. Anthony Olofintuyi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Warm Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Olofintuyi works at Christian Medical Associates in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.