Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Olivieri works at Anthony D Olivieri DPM in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.