Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Primecare Medical Service PC3371 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-4246
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is an amazing dr. Staff is great. Office hours are also awesome. You never have to wait long. He is Caring and a great podiatrist!!
About Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1144319864
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivieri has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olivieri speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.