Overview

Dr. Anthony Ochoa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ochoa works at Traverse Heart & Vascular in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Gaylord, MI, Grayling, MI and Kalkaska, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.