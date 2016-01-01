Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD is a dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. Dr. Nuara completed a residency at University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas. He currently practices at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nuara is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
2
Glendale18699 N 67th Ave Ste 220, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 905-8485
3
Dermatology Specialists1890 E Florence Blvd Ste 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 374-2960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr/St Louis U
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuara has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.