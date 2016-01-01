See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD is a dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. Dr. Nuara completed a residency at University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas. He currently practices at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nuara is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates
    14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485
  2. 2
    Glendale
    18699 N 67th Ave Ste 220, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8485
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists
    1890 E Florence Blvd Ste 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 374-2960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1912160482
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
Residency
Internship
  • St John's Mercy Med Ctr/St Louis U
Internship
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Arizona
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

