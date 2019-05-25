Dr. Anthony Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Novak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in River Falls, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hudson Hospital and Clinic, Northfield Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital.
Dr. Novak works at
Locations
-
1
River Falls Eye Surgery and Laser Center183 E Pomeroy St, River Falls, WI 54022 Directions (715) 307-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Hospital and Clinic
- Northfield Hospital
- River Falls Area Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?
Dr. Novak is very professional. Excellent explaining why I need Cataract surgery. Everything was gone over carefully with me. My wife has been his patient for many years, and encouraged me to see Dr. Novak. I'm thankful I did and will be having surgery in June. He has an excellent office staff and tech staff too.
About Dr. Anthony Novak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922077106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak works at
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Astigmatism and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.