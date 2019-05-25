Overview

Dr. Anthony Novak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in River Falls, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hudson Hospital and Clinic, Northfield Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital.



Dr. Novak works at River Falls Eye Sgy & Lsr Ctr in River Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Astigmatism and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.