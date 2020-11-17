Overview

Dr. Anthony Nguyen, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Dallas Internal Medicine Specialists in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Insomnia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.