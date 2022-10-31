Overview

Dr. Anthony Ngo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at SandBay Primary and Urgent Care in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.