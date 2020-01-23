See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Internal Medicine
2 (6)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nasser works at Amit Shah DDS Inc in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amit Shah DDS Inc
    355 Placentia Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 400-7502

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Nasser on several occasions and have been pleased with him.
    — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154639904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasser works at Amit Shah DDS Inc in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nasser’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

