Dr. Anthony Musto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Musto works at Eye Surgery Associates Optical LLC in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.